Grace Cottage Hospital of Townshend will host the Vermont Foodbank’s VeggieVanGo free food distribution from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on both Thursday, Nov. 30 and Friday, Dec. 22 in the Grace Cottage Hospital Ambulance Garage (185 Grafton Road/Route 35, Townshend), behind the hospital.

The November and December schedule has been altered from the usual “fourth Thursday” date because of the holidays. Starting in January, the food distribution will resume its regular schedule. Fresh food generally includes potatoes, carrots, squash, kale, yogurt apples, and more.

Please take only what you need for your household and bring shopping bags or boxes to carry items home.

For more information, call 365-9109.

Weatherization awareness program seeks volunteers

Vital Communities is sponsoring a weatherization campaign in Springfield and Chester and needs community volunteers to get the word out. Interested community members can find out more at an information meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St. in Chester.

What is Weatherize Upper Valley?

Weatherize is a campaign to help homeowners save money and stay warm by completing energy efficiency upgrades like air sealing and insulating. Participants receive free professional consultations and quotes, rebates from Efficiency Vermont, and are entered to win additional cash prizes. Last year’s campaigns in other towns helped weatherize 100 homes.

Who is Involved?

Volunteers in Chester and Springfield, Vital Communities (a local nonprofit), Efficiency Vermont, and local home performance contractors.

What Do You Need Volunteers For?

The Weatherize volunteer team in Chester will raise awareness of the program and follow up with participants to offer encouragement along the way. Activities may include: hanging posters, speaking to local groups, hosting events, tabling at Town Meeting. Any and all volunteers welcome, whether you have a lot or only a little time to share.

For more information, go to VitalCommunities.org/Weatherize or contact Sarah Brock for more info – Sarah@VitalCommunities.org | 802-291-9100 x109.

Volunteers sought to help seniors reach energy efficiency



Interested in helping older adults and contributing to an energy efficient Vermont? Senior Solutions seeks volunteers to visit homes of eligible residents and install energy-efficiency items such as LED light bulbs, low-flow shower heads and water pipe insulation, if needed.

Volunteers also determine whether a more in-depth energy-efficiency retrofit by a contractor would be helpful.

The hours are flexible and volunteers will be reimbursed for mileage. The project, funded through a grant from Efficiency Vermont, is ongoing. For more information, call 802-885-2655 .

Cavendish calendars on sale

The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association’s 2018 Cavendish calendar is now on sale.

Calendars are available for $12 at Crow’s Bakery on Depot Street, the Village Clipper on Main Street and at Singleton’s Market, all in Proctorsville. For additional information on the contest or the Cavendish calendars, call Cheryl Leiner at 802-226-7820.

The winners and their photos in the calendar are:

January: “Sunrise” by Winston Churchill;

The next contest starts in the spring, so CCCA recommends residents start taking photos for the next calendar.

Photos have to be taken within Cavendish, including Proctorsville, by Cavendish residents. Subjects can include anything that reflects life in this rural Vermont community.