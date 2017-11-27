In case you didn’t get your fill of pumpkin last week



theyankeechef.blogspot.com

Not quite a pie and yet, its not quite a custard either. This deliciously moist dessert is light, airy and bursting with that warm, ‘cuddly’ taste. There is just something about the smell of pumpkin cooking that instantly puts a smile on your face.

4 mini pumpkins

1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon apple jelly

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

1/4 cup chopped, dry roasted nuts of your choice

1 cup solid pack pumpkin

4 eggs, beaten

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

Preheat oven to 350-degrees F.

Cut off the stem end of each pumpkin, about a quarter of the way down. With a spoon, scoop out stringy flesh and seeds; set aside.

In a small bowl, add apple jelly and microwave for 15 seconds, or until hot. Remove, add lemon juice and whisk smooth.

Scoop out 1 tablespoon of jelly to another small bowl and stir in the chopped nuts, mixing well; set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk pumpkin, remainder of melted apple jelly, eggs and pumpkin pie spice. Evenly divide among the hollowed out pumpkins.

Place on a pan and gently sprinkle prepared nuts on top of each so that they don’t immediately sink into batter. It is fine if some do, they will rise back up as they are in the oven.

Bake 50-55 minutes, or until the filling has puffed up and is firm to the touch.

Remove from oven to cool 5 minutes before serving. Or if desired, refrigerate completely before serving.