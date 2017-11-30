To the editor: BRHS board will work toward smooth transition

The School Board Directors of the Union 39 district collectively wanted to assure everyone that we will be working hard to help make the transition from a union school district to a unified district as smooth as possible. While there are no doubt some in our school community are not in support of this unified district, it is important to appreciate and support the democratic process.

While this vote does give some direction for the Black River Middle and High School, the immediate concern is for those students, faculty and staff at BRHS now. As school board members we want to assure you that there will be no change from our vision and mission as we continue on through the 2017-18 school year. There will no doubt be questions moving forward and we are hopeful that these questions can be answered by the dedicated administrators and faculty that we have in our school. Presently there is no discussion about closing BRHS prior to June 30, 2020. The unified district board most likely will discuss this as one of their first orders of business when they convene as a board prior to becoming the decision making body on July 1st.

There are a lot of changes that are happening but we want to assure everyone that all winter and spring sports teams will compete, band and chorus concerts will happen, there will be a Winter Carnival competition and all the normal and exciting student and school activities during the school year will take place. The doors to BRHS will remain open and welcoming. Our dedicated faculty and administrators will do all they can to make Black River the best school possible as we all go through this transition. The U-39 School Board understands there will be questions and we encourage parents, students and citizens to ask them and help answer them as we all work through this significant change to how education is provided in the towns of Ludlow and Mount Holly.

U-39 School Board

Bruce Schmidt – Board Chair

Linda Roberts – Clerk

Dan Buckley – Board member

Pat Pullinen – Board member

Angi Benson-Ciufo – Board member

Kelly Tarbell – Board member

Aaron Merrill – Student Board member

Ryan Boyle – Student Board member