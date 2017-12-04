Chester Chatter: Gather ’round the table to share family lore

By Ruthie Douglas

©2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

A holiday family dinner is a perfect place to recall family history. Over coffee and dessert, pass some photos around the table.

Pass some treasures like war medals, a ring, a special pin. Read some pages from Aunt Jenny’s journal and share some love letters Mom wrote to Dad during the war years.

Most families have a member who is a storyteller. Listen to them. It is important to keep your families’ history alive and well. (Of course, there are some parts not so great in your family background. But you can get over it quickly.)

Next family dinner, bring something to the table to share. This is how you know you are loved and you have things to be thankful for.

Making memories

Never forget: Dec. 7 is Pearl Harbor Day. There will be a memorial gathering at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7 at the American Legion Post 67 on Route 103 in Chester. All are welcome.

Liz and Trey Smith and baby daughter Adaline of Lancaster, S.C., spent the holiday with parents Andy and Judy LaVallee of Chester.

Ed and Angie Peterson enjoyed a Thanksgiving visit with their daughter Lindsey, her husband Jody Dias and baby Jack, up from of Virginia.

Don and Judy Cenate flew to Colorado Springs for a few days during the holidays to visit their son Don Jr. and his wife.

Lois Smith of Douglas, Mass., spent a few days with her daughter Kelly Arace and family.

Thank you: On Dec. 5, 1933, Prohibition finally ended.

This week’s trivia question: Once Chester Building Supply, once Marble Mart, once Green Mountain Gringo. What is it now?



Answer to last week’s trivia question: Canada produces the most maple syrup of any country.



Street Talk



Have you started your Christmas shopping?