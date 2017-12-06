Towns welcome Christmas with carols, Santa and cookies

©2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC
With Thanksgiving under our belts, the holidays begin and so do the many events to celebrate the season. Last weekend Chester, Weston and Grafton donned their garlands and switched on their lights to mark the occasion.
In Chester, the Overture to Christmas celebrated its 32nd edition with the traditional tree lighting and visit from Santa but also dedicated a plaque Jack Coleman, the founder of the event who died last year. In Weston there were entertainments, food and two horse-drawn wagons driving folks around the town, and of course Santa. A highlight of the day was the dramatic reading of A Christmas Carol at the new Walker Farm auditorium.
On Sunday morning, Santa made it to the library in Grafton, where there were readings and story telling, a horse drawn hayride and a Grafton Coronet Band performance. Sunday was also the day for Chester’s first annual holiday cookie tour in which 100 participants toured nine of the homes along Main Street. At each stop, a homemade Christmas cookie was offered by the homeowner.
Click on any of the photos below to launch the gallery. All photos by The Chester Telegraph
Several local businesses – from The Heritage Deli to Six Loose Ladies provided crafts…
from cookie decorating to felting.
The event was hosted by MacLaomainn’s in its banquet room.
The Baptist Church put on living nativity scene and led the crowd in carols.
Children react to the arrival of….
Santa Claus!
Santa and helpers count down to lighting the Christmas tree.
Pat Budnick unveils the plaque commemorating Overture to Christmas founder Jack Coleman.
The Coleman plaque created and donated by Paul Thomas of Vermont Stoneworks.
Children speak to the jolly old elf at the Fullerton Inn …
and get a book as a gift
St. Luke’s Annual Tea and Sale featured foods and crafts that make good gifts.
Grafton held two days of festivities…
including a horse-drawn hay ride.
At the new Walker Farm theater, actors presented a dramatic reading of ‘A Christmas Carol’…
including ghosts in the audience.
Marshmallows roasting on Weston’s Village Green…
and another hay ride.
On Sunday, Chester homeowners opened their home for the first Victorian Home and Cookie Tour. Here, Thom Collins shows off his kitchen to a group of visitors.
Junior Girl Scouts volunteered to help homeowners.
With Cookie Tour Passports in hand, groups walked up and down Main Street.
Visitors enjoy cider and punch served by Donna Matthews.
Several of the houses along the tour…
went all out decorating for the event including…
NewsBank, which printed the tour’s passport, decorated many of its Main Street buildings.
Chester firefighters sold 450 trees in their annual fundraiser.
Santa and Mrs. Claus also visited the American Legion on Saturday.
A large number of kids were welcomed by Mrs. Claus and her elves.