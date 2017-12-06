Towns welcome Christmas with carols, Santa and cookies

©2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

With Thanksgiving under our belts, the holidays begin and so do the many events to celebrate the season. Last weekend Chester, Weston and Grafton donned their garlands and switched on their lights to mark the occasion.

In Chester, the Overture to Christmas celebrated its 32nd edition with the traditional tree lighting and visit from Santa but also dedicated a plaque Jack Coleman, the founder of the event who died last year. In Weston there were entertainments, food and two horse-drawn wagons driving folks around the town, and of course Santa. A highlight of the day was the dramatic reading of A Christmas Carol at the new Walker Farm auditorium.

On Sunday morning, Santa made it to the library in Grafton, where there were readings and story telling, a horse drawn hayride and a Grafton Coronet Band performance. Sunday was also the day for Chester’s first annual holiday cookie tour in which 100 participants toured nine of the homes along Main Street. At each stop, a homemade Christmas cookie was offered by the homeowner.

