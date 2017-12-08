Andover Select Board agenda for Dec. 11, 2017

The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11 at Town Office, 953 Andover Road. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from Nov. 27 meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report; B. Activity sheets

6. New Business: A. ZBA appointments for 2018 – Joe Fromberger

7. Old Business: A. Budget FY 2018-19

8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Executive Session.

11. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, Jan. 8, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.

Town Meeting is March 3, 2018 at 10 a.m.