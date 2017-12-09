UPDATE: I-91 Rockingham Bridge construction schedule

The Vermont Agency of Transportation has begun replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for the week of Dec. 11, 2017.

I-91 NORTHBOUND MOTORISTS SHOULD BE AWARE OF MERGING RAMP TRAFFIC ENTERING THE ROADWAY! PLEASE USE CAUTION!

Northbound bridge activities:

Monday thru Friday – Daytime:

• Continue Pier 2 excavation

• Begin Pier 3 excavation

• Begin driving pile in Pier 1

• Prep pier forms

• Begin demolition of I-91northbound abutment 2

• Continue welding pile points

• Continue truck traffic on Golden Hill Road

Find updates/changes at: http://countonitinc.com/rockingham-vt-bridges-91/

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Rockingham-Bridges-595422213984445/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/roadconstructvt #91rockbridges

Live Traffic Cameras: http://asti-traffic.com/tcm/default.aspx?id=c2a64a32-8015-48de-b622-122dd0bd7084