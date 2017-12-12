Chester Police Sgt. Mark Phelps dies

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The Chester Police Department announced this morning that Sgt. Mark Phelps has died.

In a message this morning, Chief Richard Cloud wrote: “It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts; Chester Police Department announces the death of Sergeant Mark Phelps. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers in their time of need. Arrangements and services will be announced at a later time”

The Chester Telegraph sends its condolences to Sgt. Phelps’ family and to his colleagues at the Police Department and within town government.

We will have an obituary as soon as it is available.