To the editor: Thanks to all who made Overture a success

The Overture to Christmas Committee would like to thank all of the community members who helped make this 32nd Overture — held in late November and early December — a resounding success with children and adults alike.

Thank you to our Festival of Trees sponsors: the Pizza Stone, the Heritage Deli, The Chester Telegraph, the Fullerton Inn, Endless Creations, Atelier Annex, ReStyled, the Buchanan family, the Curran family, the Williams family and West Chester Village Neighborhood Association.

Thank you to all who participated in our children’s events, lending space, time, talent and goods: MacLaomainn’s Scottish Pub, the Fullerton Inn and Endless Creations Pottery studio; Six Loose Ladies yarn shop, the Heritage Deli, the Community Art Garden, Whiting librarian Jeanne Waldren, Chester-Andover librarian Alice Harwood, and the staff at Chester-Andover Elementary School.

Thank you to the members of the Chester Baptist Church for staging the live nativity scene and leading the crowd in Christmas songs.

Thank you to Santa and Mrs. Claus for taking time from your busy schedule to accommodate our little town.

Thanks to Chris Meyer, who once again organized volunteers to get the Green decorated with beautiful lights, this year more abundant than in past years.

A special thank you to Paul Thomas of Vermont Stoneworks for his creation and donation of the commemorative plaque in memory of Jack Coleman, the founder of Overture to Christmas.

Our inaugural Victorian Home & Cookie Tour was a smashing success. We’d like to thank all those involved: The Chester Telegraph for donating the design work on the Passports, NewsBank for donating the printing and collating and Phoenix Books Misty Valley for selling the Passports at the store.

Thank you too to the homeowners and bakers who decorated their homes so beautifully, baked such delicious cookies and laid out scrumptious spreads for the visitors: Domenica and Gary Coger, David Pride and Thom Collins, Doreen and Mike Rogers, Erin Hennessy, Gene and Laurie Birmingham, Ron and Nancy Chute, Donna and Van Matthews, Laura Thomas and Patricia Lankone and family. Your smiles and hospitality made the event the success it was.

Thanks also to Chester Townscape for opening up and manning the Hearse House for this special occasion. From what we understand, there were lots of visitors there as well.

Special thanks to Domenica Coger for bringing together the homeowners and organizing the details.