To the editor: An open letter to AOT Secretary Flynn from Londonderry Rescue

To Secretary Joe Flynn

Vermont Agency of Transportation

We are sending this letter of thanks and appreciation to VTrans for the temporary paving on Route 11 between Londonderry and Chester. The expansion of the project from 2 miles, as planned and advertised, to 8 or 9 miles has been a great help.

The difference it makes to our EMTs and patients is immeasurable. For the next two years, until Route 11 is reconstructed in 2019, our patients will enjoy a much smoother ride, and much less pain during transport as a result.

We will also be able to travel at higher speeds, shorting transport times, which are directly related to outcomes on serious calls like trauma, cardiac and stroke.

We would therefore like to extend our gratitude.

Sincerely,

Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad Executive Committee

Pete Cobb

Vicky Collingwood

Wilma Tremarco

Marge Fish

Doug Friant