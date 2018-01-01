Chester Chatter: Holiday memories in old traditions, new ones

Ruthie Douglas

I have been enjoying a merry little Christmas during the month of December. Daughter Jeanie every year gives me a wrapped gift for each day. They consist of small items that she knows I would like.

Each morning with my second cup of coffee, I chose one to unwrap. Perhaps a pair of socks or a jar of homemade jam, a blown glass bird or a chip for the Legion. It has been great fun. Too bad it has to end.

The idea is Jeanie’s. It sort of springs from the Advent calendar, but takes it a few steps longer. It is always nice to have a tradition to look forward to.

My family had many small Christmas traditions, starting with the angel on top of the tree. She became old and battered long before we finally threw her away. We also had walnuts, in the shells, there was the sound of cracking shells everywhere.

Most evenings we sang Christmas songs with my mother playing the piano. Trust me: None of us could sing.

Hope your holiday was as great as mine. Good food, great family and great friends and a feeling of love in the air.

Come Christmas, keep your traditions alive. Happy New Year everyone.

A holiday wedding, on leave from the Air Force

Rebecka Delbove and Michael Randzio were married Dec. 26 – Boxing Day – upstairs in the Town Hall. Friends and family gathered to wish them well. Michael was home on leave from the U.S. Air Force and will leave for San Antonio, Texas, to complete his training. Best wishes to the couple who I had the honor to marry.

The Springfield High School class of 1959 met for lunch on Friday. Although we were a smaller group than usual, it was great to be with friends.

A big thank you to our Chester Road Crew who did such a good job cleaning our snow-covered roadways. You guys are special.

While renewing my driver’s license this past week, I got a big surprise. A man who overheard that my birthday was coming up wished me well and put a $20 bill in my hand. “Have breakfast on me,” he said. Wow, that sure made my day.

This week’s trivia question: Where was the Esso Station located?



Answer to last week’s trivia question: The Belmont Drive-In was in Bellows Falls.



