Andover Select Board meeting for Jan. 8, 2018

The Andover Select Board will meet at Town Office, 953 Andover Road, at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from December 11th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

6. Highways/Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report

7. Old Business: A. Budget FY 2018-19

8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence. A. Highway mileage certification

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, Jan. 22, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.

Town Meeting is March 3, 2018 at 10 a.m.