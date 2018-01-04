Andover Select Board meeting for Jan. 8, 2018
The Andover Select Board will meet at Town Office, 953 Andover Road, at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from December 11th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
6. Highways/Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report
7. Old Business: A. Budget FY 2018-19
8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence. A. Highway mileage certification
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, Jan. 22, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.
Town Meeting is March 3, 2018 at 10 a.m.
