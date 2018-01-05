GMUSD meeting for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018

The new Green Mountain Unified School District Board of Directors of Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9 in the Library Learning Commons of Green Mountain Union High School, 716 Vt. Route 103. Below is its agenda.

I. Call to Order-Roll Call

II. Approval of Agenda-Additions and Deletion

III. Approval of Minutes:   a. Minutes of Dec. 19, 2017

IV. Public Comment

V. Old Business
a. Ludlow-Mount Holly Unified Union School District
b. Committee Reports & Recommendations

VI. New Business
a. TRSU Board Representatives (3)
b. FY2018-19 Budget  Transfer Program
c. Renewal of Limited School
d. Newspaper of Record
e. Administration Reporting: i. Principals – CAES – CTES – GMUHS; ii. Superintendent

VII. Other Business
a. Annual Meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018

VIII. Set Agenda for Next Meeting-Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, at CAES

IX. Adjournment Action

