GMUSD meeting for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018
The Chester Telegraph | Jan 05, 2018 | Comments 0
The new Green Mountain Unified School District Board of Directors of Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9 in the Library Learning Commons of Green Mountain Union High School, 716 Vt. Route 103. Below is its agenda.
I. Call to Order-Roll Call
II. Approval of Agenda-Additions and Deletion
III. Approval of Minutes: a. Minutes of Dec. 19, 2017
IV. Public Comment
V. Old Business
a. Ludlow-Mount Holly Unified Union School District
b. Committee Reports & Recommendations
VI. New Business
a. TRSU Board Representatives (3)
b. FY2018-19 Budget Transfer Program
c. Renewal of Limited School
d. Newspaper of Record
e. Administration Reporting: i. Principals – CAES – CTES – GMUHS; ii. Superintendent
VII. Other Business
a. Annual Meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018
VIII. Set Agenda for Next Meeting-Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, at CAES
IX. Adjournment Action
Filed Under: Education News • GMUSD Board of Directors agenda
