Arts events: Jan. 13, 2018

Jan. 13: Vermont crankie fest at NEYT

At 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, New England Youth Theatre hosts community crankie making workshop. Crankies are illustrated scrolls that are hand-cranked within a small wooden theater and are usually presented accompanied by songs and stories.

Attendees will have a chance to work on one giant crankie reflecting on what they value about their community, which will illustrate Si Kahn’s song Here is My Home. Suggested donation for the workshop is $5 to $20.

At 7:30 p.m., the public can attend a crank presentation where a collection of artists will perform their work. This show will bring together artists from across the United States, with crankies that accompany Scottish stories, original poems, Appalachian ballads, and a barn quilt trail. At the end of the evening performance, local musician Tony Barrand will lead the audience in song while the crankie created in the earlier workshop is performed. Tickets are $18 in advance or $20 at the door and may be purchased at vtcrankiefest.brownpapertickets.com.

The festival takes place at New England Youth Theatre at 100 Flat St. in Brattleboro. Visit http://neyt.org for more information and directions.

For more about crankies, visit http://www.thecrankiefactory.com.

Jan. 13: Bogovich School of Dance presents ‘Alice in Wonderland’

The Claremont Opera House hosts the Bogovich School of Dance’s Alice in Wonderland at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 58 Opera House Square in Claremont in New Hampshire.

The performance presents a variety of dance forms – jazz, lyrical, ballet, gymnastics and a trampoline twist—all set to Wonderland music. This dance interpretation of the classic Alice tale is appropriate for all ages. Admission is $10 at the door.

For more information, visit www.claremontoperahouse.info.