Chester Chatter: Ice skating a family affair

By Ruthie Douglas © 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC



When it comes to winter sports, I always lacked the skills but for two things, sledding and ice skating.

A neighbor gave me a pair of ice skates and I learned to skate on a frozen patch on my aunt’s lawn. I would put on the skates in my kitchen and walk out to the ice.

Sometimes I skated at evening under the street light. Sometimes on the frog pond. I thought I could perform in the Ice Follies down in Boston.

When we were first married, Don and I went down to Bartonsville on the mill pond. Neighbors often met there after supper, many times starting a bonfire, sometimes roasting hot dogs. Sometimes it was lit by street lights, sometimes the moon.

One New Year’s Day when we had hardly any snow, Don and I and our girls spent the afternoon skating on our beaver pond on Roach Hill. We built a fire and laid out some food.

It was some fun to skate up to the beaver houses and try to peek in. We did not leave until the sun started to set. The photos of that the day show some happy faces.

Starting the New Year right

Wow, it was a gala time at the American Legion Post 67 celebrating New Year’s Eve. Richard Riendeau provided the music, finger food was set out and folks could dance the night away.

Don and Judy Cenate’s son Don. Jr. and his wife of Colorado spent the holiday visiting.

The First Wednesday of every month, Chef Jack Carroll of the hot lunch school programs serves senior citizens dinner at Green Mountain Union High School. This past Wednesday, the menu was baked ham, mashed potatoes, green beans and apple cake.

Neighbors and friends on Breezy Lane welcomed home Sally Pajala after a long stay in the hospital.

A friend got me to wondering what is behind the street name Lovers Lane. It seems every town surrounding us has one. Do you know why? If you do, give me a call: 875-3260.

This is the month of the Blue Moon. There will be two full moons this month.

This week’s trivia question: Who donated the land known as the Pinnacle, where the recreation area now sits?



Answer to last week’s trivia question: The Esso gas station was on the corner of Rt. 103 and Rt. 11. Richard Westine was the owner/operator.



Street Talk



What will you try to do differently in the New Year?