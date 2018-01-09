VSAC scholarships deadline is Feb. 16, 2018

Vermont Student Assistance Corp. is reminding high school seniors and returning college students to apply now for any of the 126 scholarships worth a total of $5.7 million that are administered by VSAC. The deadline for these VSAC-assisted scholarships is .

Scholarships—like grants—are financial aid that students do not need to pay back. Scholarships are offered by many groups, organizations and even individuals. They are offered for all kinds of achievements—and to all kinds of students. And they’re usually competitive, with eligible applicants competing for a limited number of awards.

New scholarships for academic year 2018-19 include:

$2,500 from the Paquin Family Technical Scholarship for students from Franklin County interested in an accredited certificate program in technical and skilled trades.

$2,500 from the Tatarczuch Family Scholarship for business study, open to students seeking a bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance or business management.

$2,500 from the Tatarczuch Family Scholarship for technical study, open to students who are the first in their family to attend a post-secondary program and seeking an associate’s degree in a technical field.

To access the VSAC scholarship booklet for the 2018–2019 academic year:

VSAC has online links to complete the unified scholarship application, or USA, and required transcripts, recommendations or other documentation can be uploaded right at the VSAC website. Visit VSAC’s scholarship page for more information.

The scholarship booklets also will be distributed to agencies, colleges, and libraries in Vermont and some out-of-state high schools and colleges that border Vermont.

For more information, call 888-253-4819 or email scholarships@vsac.org.