Andover Select Board agenda for Jan. 22, 2018
The Andover Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 22 at the Town Office, 953 Andover Road. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from Jan. 8 meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business: A. Act on Town Meeting Warning
6. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report
7. Old Business: A. Finalize Budget FY 2018-19
8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS: Next Select Board Meeting, Feb. 12, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.; Town Meeting is at 10 a.m. March 3, 2018.
