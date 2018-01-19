Andover Select Board agenda for Jan. 22, 2018

The Andover Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 22 at the Town Office, 953 Andover Road. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from Jan. 8 meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business: A. Act on Town Meeting Warning

6. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report

7. Old Business: A. Finalize Budget FY 2018-19

8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS: Next Select Board Meeting, Feb. 12, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.; Town Meeting is at 10 a.m. March 3, 2018.