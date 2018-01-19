Grafton Select Board agenda for Jan. 22, 2018

The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 22 at Grafton Garage, 220 Bell St.

Below is its agenda.

1. Adopt Agenda

2. Approve Minutes: Jan. 2, 2018 & Jan. 12, 2018

3. Highway Report

4. Sullivan & Powers

5. Assistant Town Administrator

6. Review Road Crew Contacts (Pagers)

7. Excess Weight Permit (Newport Sand & Gravel Co. Inc. / Carroll Concrete Co. Inc.)

8. Revisit 2018-2019 Budget (Approve)

9. Approve Town Meeting Articles

10. Highway Mileage

11. Forestry Update

12. Building Committee

13. Town Hall Restoration Update

14. Post Office Floor Update

15. Public Comments

16. New Business

17. Date of Next Meeting: Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 @ Grafton Garage

18. Adjourn