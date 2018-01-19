Grafton Select Board agenda for Jan. 22, 2018
The Chester Telegraph | Jan 19, 2018 | Comments 0
The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 22 at Grafton Garage, 220 Bell St.
Below is its agenda.
1. Adopt Agenda
2. Approve Minutes: Jan. 2, 2018 & Jan. 12, 2018
3. Highway Report
4. Sullivan & Powers
5. Assistant Town Administrator
6. Review Road Crew Contacts (Pagers)
7. Excess Weight Permit (Newport Sand & Gravel Co. Inc. / Carroll Concrete Co. Inc.)
8. Revisit 2018-2019 Budget (Approve)
9. Approve Town Meeting Articles
10. Highway Mileage
11. Forestry Update
12. Building Committee
13. Town Hall Restoration Update
14. Post Office Floor Update
15. Public Comments
16. New Business
17. Date of Next Meeting: Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 @ Grafton Garage
18. Adjourn
Filed Under: Grafton Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author: