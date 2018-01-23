Second Mt. Holly home invasion suspect arrested in Cavendish

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The second suspect in Sunday night’s home invasion in Mount Holly was arrested last night in Cavendish.

On Sunday, just before midnight, Vermont State Police were called to a house on Old Turnpike Road just before midnight for a report a home invasion in progress.

The caller reported that two men were using weapons and intended them harm. Police arrested Antonio Diaz, 27, of Cavendish at the scene, but Nicholas Sweet, 26, of Pittsford had fled before they arrived.

Last night, police say, Sweet was found at a house in Cavendish and held at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility without bail. He is scheduled to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division today at 12:30 p.m. The charges against Sweet were not listed in the VSP press release.