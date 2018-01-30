Prom wear donations sought for annual Thrift Shop sale

The Chester Andover Family Center is collecting prom wear for a special public service event to be held on April 4, prior to local high school proms. Every teen deserves to attend his or her prom dressed in beautiful, affordable prom wear.

At our second annual Prom Shopping event last April, teens from Chester, Springfield, Black River and Westminster converged on the CAFC to shop for the perfect formal outfit. For $20, a complete new or nearly new outfit including dress or suit, shirts, shoes and accessories could be purchased.

Now we need to replenish our prom wear inventory: dresses, tuxedos, dress shirts, ties and dress shoes for girls and guys. Our goal is to be fully stocked with Prom Wear by March 1. Please call your friends, search your closets and help us provide a unique shopping experience for Chester area teens.

The Thrift Shop, located at 908 VT Route 103 S. in Chester, is open to receive prom wear donations during regular business hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.