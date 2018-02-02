Chester Select Board agenda for Feb. 7, 2018
The Chester Select Board hold its meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Below is its agenda.
1. Approval of minutes from the Jan. 8, 2018 Special Select Board meeting and Jan. 17, 2018 Select Board meeting
2. Citizen Comments
3. Old Business
4. Salvage Yard Ordinance Discussion with Town Attorney; Jim Carroll
5. Budget Committee Discussion with Town Attorney; Jim Carroll
6. Update Yosemite Firehouse Progress; Jim Carroll
7. Sign Annual Documents
Certificate of Highway Mileage
Tax Map Agreement
8. New Business for Next Agenda
9. Adjourn
