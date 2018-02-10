Art stolen from Newfane store window

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

A yellow #2 pencil was reported stolen from a display in Newfane, but it was not the kind you use to take the SAT.

According to the Vermont State Police, troopers received a call from art dealer Diane Birdsall saying that a piece of art created by artist Peter Kirkiles was stolen from a display at 551 Rt. 30 in Newfane.

On Saturday morning, Kirkiles told The Telegraph that the sculpture – which was displayed in the window of a hardware store – is 36 inches long, 4 inches wide and 6 inches deep.

The pencil is valued at $2,500 and is owned by Kirkiles.

Police are asking anyone with information about the theft to contact the Westminster barracks at 802-722-4600.