13 high school seniors work toward Apple Blossom Cotillion

The 62nd Apple Blossom Cotillion is three months away, but the hard work for its participants began on Sunday, Jan. 7 at Riverside Gymnasium in Springfield and will continue every Sunday until the big night on May 5.

Thirteen high school senior girls and their chosen escorts will be joined by 25 elementary school couples at this year’s Cotillion.

The high school senior girls who will be competing for the title of Apple Blossom Queen are: Ainsley Bertone, Elizabeth Chambers, Kylee Charest, Sofia Gulick, Gillian Guy, London Heiden, Alexis Morin, Hailey Rabtoy, Madelyn Stagner and Laura Wentworth, all of Springfield High; Eliza Rounds and Samantha Stoddard of Green Mountain Union High; and Alyssa Ellison of Stevens High.

The musical theme this year is “Apple Blossom on the Big Screen” and will feature songs from recent motion pictures, including Beauty and the Beast.

Madison Moreau is the director of this year’s cotillion, and is assisted by Lexi Roldan, Tracy Austin and Kyla White. For the 18th consecutive year, Larry Kraft will be the event’s master of ceremonies.

The Apple Blossom Cotillion is a fund raiser for Springfield Hospital. Proceeds from this popular evening of community entertainment provide support for the Dr. E. Sherburne Lovell Health Career Award and the services of the hospital.