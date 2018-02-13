Veteran Baba-a-Louis baker lands at Heritage Deli

By Shawn Cunningham

Nancy Lockerby has moved from the westside to the eastside of Chester, but she’s still making dough.

After 37 years with Baba-A-Louis Bakery, which recently closed, Lockerby found a new home at the Heritage Deli & Bakery, 642 Rt. 103 S., where she will be making breads, croissants and other pastries.

Heritage owner Michele Wilcox said she felt lucky to have Lockerby on board. “She’s such a nice person, she fit right in almost instantly.”

Says Lockerby smiling, “I was in the kitchen here a few years back and Michele had a pink mixer, and I love pink. It was such a nice, comfortable place, I thought if I wasn’t working for the Baba-A-Louis I’d like to work here.”

On a recent morning, Lockerby was making baguettes and bread bowls as she worked at adapting to a different oven and a smaller space.

Wilcox noted that she was rethinking the space to make room for a larger mixer and a sheeter, which rolls out dough. In the meantime, Lockerby is starting out with smaller batches than the 24 pounds of dough she’s used to.