Sparks and smoke at Vermont Country Store bring quick response from firefighters

By Shawn Cunningham

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

A smoking electrical panel at the Vermont Country Store brought several fire companies out early Wednesday afternoon, but fortunately there was no fire and no injuries.

At 1:49 p.m., the Weston Volunteer Fire Department received a report of a smoking and sparking electrical panel at the Vermont Country Store at 657 Main St. in Weston. The first alarm also brought out firefighters and equipment from Londonderry, South Londonderry and Peru.

Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Hart told The Telegraph that the smoke came from a breaker that had burned.

“We checked the panel with the thermal camera and there were no hotspots,” said Hart.

By 2:10 p.m. the Champion, Phoenix and Peru companies were either sent home or canceled while they were on their way to Weston.