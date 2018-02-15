TRSU full board agenda for Thursday Feb. 15, 2018
UPDATE: At 2:40 p.m., we received notice that this meeting will be postponed to a date which has not yet been determined. We will publish the new date as soon as we have that information.
The board of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15 at Cavendish Town Elementary, 573 Main St., Proctorsville. Below is its agenda.
I. Call to Order
II. Roll Call – Determination of Quorum for Voting
III. Approval of Agenda-Additions & Deletions
IV. Approval of Minutes – a. Approve Minutes of Feb. 1, 2018
V. Old Business – a. Finance – i. FY 2018-2019 Budget Review, ii. Approval of FY 2018-2019 Budget
VI. Public Comments
VII. Adjournment
