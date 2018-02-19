Community events: Feb. 21 through Feb. 28, 2018

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Feb. 21: Conversation on local solutions to climate change

Join the conversation on climate change and local/state solutions, including the new ESSEX Plan carbon pricing proposal, with representatives from the Rockingham Energy Committee and the Vermont Natural Resources Council at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21 in the Rockingham Library’s Meeting Room, 65 Westminster Road in Bellows Falls.

In 2018, there is an opportunity to ensure Vermont steps up on climate change, turning the challenge into an economic opportunity and bending the curve on the state’s rising carbon emissions. The Rockingham Energy Committee, Vermont Natural Resources Council and the Rockingham Free Public Library are partnering to facilitate a conversation on how to make progress at the local and state level over the next few months. Hear about what’s happening in the state legislature on climate and clean energy, as well as get an overview the ESSEX Plan, which aims to accelerate the transition to a clean, largely local, renewably powered future.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 802-463-4270, visit rockinghamlibrary.org, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or stop by the library.

Feb. 22: Free meditation class at the Fullerton

Liz Eaton holds a meditation class at 10:45 to 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22 at the Fullerton Inn on the Green in Chester. Learn simple meditation. The class is recommended for beginners but open to all. Admission is free but donations are welcome. For more information, call 802-875-2868, email eatonliza@gmail.com or visit buddhafulyoga.com.

Feb. 22: ‘Sound of Music’ sing along

Support a good cause—the Black River Good Neighbor’s food shelf and enjoy the classic movie Sound of Music, and sing-along.

The Friends of the Ludlow Auditorium presents the film at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22 at the Ludlow Town Hall Auditorium at 37 Depot St. in Ludlow. The theater is handicapped accessible and the program is open to the whole family.

The show will benefit Black River Good Neighbor Services. There is no admission fee, but the group is asking for a $5 per person donation to the food shelf. Space is limited.

For more information, call Audrey at 802-228-3663 or visit the BRGNS website at www.brgn.org.

Feb 23: Vermont Fish & Wildlife biologist discusses Battenkill

The Battenkill River is one of Vermont’s pre-eminent wild trout streams, but a near collapse of the brown trout population in the 1990s found that a lack of in-stream cover was leading to low survival of midsize trout—contributing to the population decline.

Lee Simard, a fisheries biologist for the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife, manages and protects fish populations and their habitats in lakes and streams in southern Vermont. At 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, he discusses in stream-habitat improvement projects on the Battenkill. The talk takes place at the Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections, 5700 Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry.

This presentation is offered at no charge. Call 802-824-4343 to attend.

Fe.b 23: Film Club screens ‘Great Beauty’ at Walker Farm

In partnership with Weston Playhouse, the Film Club brings a variety of award-winning films during the winter months. The Weston Film Club screening of The Great Beauty is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23. Paolo Sorrentino’s film won Best Foreign Film at the 86th Academy Awards, plus a Golden Globe and a BAFTA in the same category.

A social gathering starts at 7 p.m. with the film starting at 7:30 p.m. Admission is a suggested donation of $8 or $15 for couples. The audience can bring snacks. There will also be box dinners for sale. Email the film club at westonvtfilm@gmail.com to reserve a seat for any of the screenings and to sign up for a box dinner. Reservations are highly recommended due to limited seating.

In The Great Beauty, journalist Jep Gambardella has charmed and seduced his way through the lavish nightlife of Rome for decades, but when his 65th birthday coincides with a shock from the past, Jep finds himself unexpectedly taking stock of his life.

The group will also screen Barbara on Friday, March 9 and The Long Road Home on Friday, March 23.

Feb. 26: Snowshoe on Red Gate Trail

On Monday, Feb. 26 the Green Mountain Club Manchester meets at 9 a.m. at the Red Gate for Equinox Preservation Trust at 228-306 W. Union St. in Manchester Center to snowshoe the Red Gate trail.

The event is open to the public. Snowshoe or hike with traction devices depending on conditions, 2.2 miles with the 300 feet elevation gain in the middle. The trail is an easy trip. Bring an extra layer, snack, and fluids. Reserve a spot by calling to Marge Fish at 802-384-3654 or email marge.fish@gmail.com.

Feb. 27: ‘We Were the Lucky Ones’ book discussion

n Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. Winhall Memorial Library discusses We Were the Lucky Ones by Georgia Hunter.

Stop by the library to pick up a copy of the book then join the informal group. The Winhall Memorial Library is located at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville.

For questions, email winhalllibrary@comcast.net, call 802-297-9741. For more information visit the library website by clicking here.

Feb. 27: Hydroponics workshop in Cavendish

The Cavendish Energy Committee sponsors a workshop on hydroponics at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27 in the Cavendish Town Office meeting room. The program is free and open to the public.

Hydroponics is a method of growing plants without soil. Casey Hodge of Southern Vermont Hydroponics in Mount Holly presents a discussion on the suitability of southern Vermont climate, and practicality of growing your own fresh food year round. His presentation will include an overview of different types of hydroponics, growing methods for the home and the reasons why we should grow this way.

The Cavendish Town Office is located at 37 High St. in Cavendish. Light refreshments will be served. For additional information, contact Karen Wilson at 203-550-7430.

Feb. 28: Springfield Library hosts Game Night

n Wednesday, Feb. 28 from 4 to 7 p.m., the Springfield Town Library hosts a family evening of board gaming co-hosted by Dark Mountain Games. Games include classics like checkers and Scrabble and newer games such as Ticket to Ride and Boss Monster.

Come alone, with friends or as a family to the Springfield Town Library at 43 Main St. in Springfield.

This event is free, accessible to people with disabilities, and open to the public. For more information, contact the library at 802-885-3108.