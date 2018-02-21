Telegraph Business Ticker

By Renee Nied

Country on the Common now Sharon’s

With the new year, came a new name for Country on the Common, Chester’s highly eclectic apparel shop at 80 the Common in Chester.

Owner and wearable art artisan Sharon Baker said she decided to follow the crowds, who call the shop “Sharon’s” more than anything.

She added that since opening almost eight years ago, the number of customers has been increasing annually while the answer to the question “where did you get that?” has varied.

“This is a good problem to have,” she noted.

While local shoppers would reply “from Sharon’s,” visitors “from all over” would call the store by its official name and others would come in looking for a “country general store,” she said.

Citing the need for a clear business identity, Baker toyed with the idea of the name change for about a year before committing and is pleased with her decision. She anticipates updating the outdoor signage soon.

Sharon’s on the Common can be found on Facebook or Sharon’s Shawls, or by calling 802-875-3000.

Meet Inn at Weston’s executive chef

John Pirrello joined the Inn at Weston in September 2017 and, says that since then, he has been living his dream.

Pirrello says that that dream, of becoming an executive chef, was clear to him around the age of 12 when a friend taught him how to make an omelet — a “life-changing” omelet.

When it was time to formalize his training, Pirrello, of Erie, Penn., graduated from the Pennsylvania Culinary Institute and hit the ground running — from Pennsylvania to Cleveland to North Carolina — cooking at “lots of different venues so that I could experience a variety of cuisines and locations” that will enhance the seasonal American menu. Prior to the Inn at Weston, Pirrello was chef at the Mont Vert Cafe in Woodstock.

While he defines his cooking style as “casual upscale,” Pirrello is most excited by “tuning into where I am living and allowing local and regional ingredients to influence the menu.” He is happy to learn more about preparing duck and game and is encouraged by what he sees as positive trends in the dining industry: guests are interested in learning about the food they are being served and chefs are keeping current, learning constantly and refining their skills. Of particular interest to Pirrello is increasing the interaction between the Inn at Weston and the community. The inn, owned by Linda and Bob Aldrich, will continue its popular Wednesday Trivia Nights.

The Inn at Weston, located at 630 Main St., Rte. 100, Weston will be introducing a new Sunday brunch. The possibility of a pub night/jam session would also dovetail nicely with Pirrello’s desire to bring a casual component to the inn.

As for that “life-changing omelet?” When asked if an omelet is his go-to comfort food now, Pirrello replied that he “was so excited to do something well that he made too many over and over.” If he has eggs at all, he’s a “sunnyside up or over easy kind of guy.”

Much like his presence at the inn.

Hugging Bear Inn & Shoppe seeks new owners

After 35 years under the Thomas family tutelage, management of the iconic Hugging Bear Inn & Shoppe, at 244 Main St. in Chester, is in flux.

Innkeeper Laura Thomas, who took over duties following the death of her mother Georgette four years ago, has announced that on March 31 the Thomases will no longer be running the inn. The family has been seeking a buyer for the businesses and is considering hiring innkeepers or a property manager.

Georgette Thomas, whose heart and soul permeated the walls of the inn and the jam-packed full Teddy Bear Shoppe, has been greatly missed. Her personal Teddy Bear Book collection is on sale in the shop along with deeply discounted bears from Steiff, Vanderbears, Gund and more.

The inn is accepting reservations through March 31 and the shop hours are: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday with further reduced hours in April.

For more information about the Hugging Bear click here or call 802-875-2412 for future hours, inquiries into the sale of the property or if you are interested in an innkeeper/property management role.

You can tour the house here.