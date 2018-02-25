Andover Select Board agenda for Feb. 26, 2018

The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at Andover Town Office, 953 Andover Road,  at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 26. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from Feb. 12 meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: (Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:
A. Volunteers for ballot-counting

6. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report
B. Municipal Excess Weight Permits

7. Old Business.

8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.
A. Vermont Journal proposed rates

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 6:30 p.m. March 12, 2018.
Andover School District & Town Meeting beginning at 10 a.m. March 3, 2018.
GMUSD budget vote 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 6 at the Andover Town Hall.

