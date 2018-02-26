Andover Town Meeting agenda for Saturday, March 3, 2018

Below is the warning for the Andover Town Meeting.

To the inhabitants of the Town of Andover, in the County of Windsor and the State of Vermont, qualified to vote in Town affairs:

You are hereby warned to meet at the Town Hall in Andover on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. in the morning to act on the following items viz:

1. To choose a Moderator for a term to end June 30, 2019.

2. To hear and act on the Auditors’ Report.

3. To elect the following Town Officers for these positions:

Treasurer (1 yr)

Constable (1 yr)

Select Board (3 yr, 1 yr, 1 yr)

**Jean Peters is not seeking re-election

Agent to Prosecute (1 yr)

Lister (3 yr)

Sexton (1 yr)

Tax Collector (1 yr)

Cemetery Com. (3 yr)

Auditor (3 yr) **currently vacant

**Mark Bodin is not seeking re-election

4. To see if the Town will have all taxes paid into the Treasury as provided by law; and

if so, to authorize the Select Board to establish a payment schedule.

5. To see when the Town will hold Town Meeting in 2019.

(03/02/2019 is the Saturday prior to traditional Town Meeting Day).

6. Explanation of the Town Budget.

7. To see if the Town will authorize the Select Board to distribute the surplus as described in Article #6.

8. To see if the Town will raise and appropriate a sum of money to meet the expenses

and liabilities of the Town.

9. To hear from the Listers about the Town-wide reappraisal.

10. To do any other nonbinding business proper to be done at said meeting.

Dated at Andover, Vermont this 24th day of January, 2018.

Harold Johnson, Chairman

Mark Gordon

Jean Peters

Christopher Plumb

Barry Williams

Andover Selectboard