Arts events: March 3, 2018

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Springfield Community Band seeks members

The Springfield Community Band is seeking an announcer and new members. The band is a 35- to 40-piece community-level concert band that presents summer concerts in and around Springfield.

All musicians are welcomed. No auditions are required.

Rehearsals are from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday evenings beginning April 8 in the Riverside Middle School auditorium, 13 Fairground Road in Springfield. To learn more, visit the band’s Facebook page or contact a board member by email at scbandmembers@gmail.com.

In addition, the band is looking for a community volunteer with some speaking or announcing experience and a warm and friendly personality to introduce their programs and individual pieces. A script is furnished, but gentle banter with the audience and fill material when needed would be welcome.

The group’s concert location is at Hartness House at 30 Orchard St. in Springfield. Concerts begin in June.

To learn more, visit the band’s Facebook page or contact board member Ray Durkee by email at scbandmembers@gmail.com.

March 3: ‘Borderline’ concert at Walker Farm

Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm presents two free public concerts of musical selections from Borderline, Weston’s 2018 New Musical Award Winner on Saturday, March 3 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm at 705 Main St. in Weston.

Written and composed by Aryanna Garber and Benjamin Velez, the deeply personal and affecting musical challenges the stigma of Borderline Personality Disorder, through one remarkable young woman’s experience with the oft-misunderstood disease and her search for honest connections amidst a revolving door of therapists, medications and a former childhood chess champion. Weston Associate Artistic Director Michael Berresse will direct the project with Music Director Daniel Green and a Broadway cast.

To reserve your free general admission tickets, visit westonplayhouse.org.

March 3: Celtic harpist Áine Minogue

Irish harpist and singer Áine Minogue brings song, poetry and dance music to Bellows Falls, performing as part of the new Stone Church by Candlelight series at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 3 at Immanuel Episcopal Church at 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls.

Born and raised in Borrisokane, County Tipperary, Ireland, Minogue is an award-winning harpist, singer, arranger, and composer. Her music varies in styles, including Celtic, world, folk, spiritual and new age.

Tickets in advance are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors, and $45 for premium, reserved seats. At the door, prices increase by $5 to $25 general admission and $20 for seniors. Information and advance tickets are available in person at Village Square Booksellers on the Square in Bellows Falls, by phone at 802-460-0110, and online at www.stonechurcharts.org.