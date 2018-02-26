Community events: March 1 through March 7, 2018

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

March 1: Conservation activist

to speak at Chester Rotary meeting

Rotary First Thursday speaker is Gary King at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 1 at the Fullerton Inn, on The Green in Chester.

Chester resident King will discuss a wide variety of topics, including the continuing development of the Disc Golf course at the Pinnacle and the recent initiatives undertaken by the Chester Conservation Committee. He will also speak about the improvements made to the Green Mountain Union High School trail, the recently completed Butternut Hill trail, and a tree and forestry canopy grant awarded to Chester.

Join the group to learn about these projects and their impact on recreational opportunities in the community. Socializing begins at 5:15 p.m. and the program goes from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to everyone. For planning purposes, reserve a spot by emailing chestervtrotary@gmail.com.

March 6: CAFC holds annual Election Day Bake Sale

Vote on Tuesday, March 6, then stop by Chester-Andover Family Center’s Election Day Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to noon in the Chester Town Hall on the second floor at 556 Elm St.

The center’s volunteers organize this annual event to both share information about the work of the Family Center and raise funds to support their mission — providing a helping hand to persons and families in need.

Homemade pies, cookies, pastries, dinner rolls and quick breads will be available. Donations support the center’s Financial Assistance and Food Shelf programs, which provide supplemental, nutritious food for participants and help individuals and families keep their lights on and homes warm.

March 7: Program on raptors held in Proctorsville

The Conservation Committee of the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association presents at The Raptors Around Us on Wednesday, March 7 at 1 p.m. at the Cavendish Town Elementary School on 573 Main St. in Proctorsville, presented by the Vermont Institute of Natural Science. Meet captive owls, and perhaps falcons, and hear about their habits and lives.

The presentation is part of the ongoing Walk and Talk series of environmental and conservation events, and is open to residents of all area towns. This first-hand encounter enables participants to understand the defining characteristics that make a bird a raptor and to observe their adaptations for life as a predator on the wing.

A donation of $5 is suggested.

Refreshments will be served. For more information about the program, call Claire Walker at 802-226-7259. For information on VINS visit www.vinsweb.org