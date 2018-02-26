Sen. Clarkson: Firearms, minimum wage hike among issues in state Senate

The arrest of a Poultney teenager who was allegedly planning a mass school shooting at the Fair Haven high school should be a game changer in Vermont. We can no longer justify inaction on enacting common sense firearm safety measures. Yes, Vermont is a safe state, but we now know that school shootings can happen here.

We’ve known for a long time that firearm violence is a major contributor to Vermont’s domestic violence and suicides. More than 50 percent of Vermont homicides are related to domestic violence and, of those, more than 50 percent are committed with a firearm. Who knows how many domestic partners live in fear of threats of firearm violence. And we have one of the highest rates of teenage suicide by firearm.

Bills to help cut firearm violence

This year, the Vermont Senate Judiciary Committee is considering three bills which could help reduce firearm violence.

S.6 is the Universal Background Check bill, H.422 aims to reduce domestic violence homicides by giving law enforcement the ability to temporarily remove firearms from the scene for five days, and S. 221 aims to restrict firearm possession by people who pose an extreme threat to themselves or their community.

As a long-time advocate and sponsor of firearm safety legislation and a sponsor of S.6, I support measures that keep firearms out of the hands of those who have committed violent crimes, domestic violence abusers and those with a serious mental illness.

For many years, constituents have asked me to help reduce the likelihood that a person will commit violence with a gun. While I support the Second Amendment, and value Vermont’s hunting traditions, I think it is time the Vermont legislature acts on common sense firearm safety. Background checks are supported by 89 percent of Vermonters (VPR/Castleton 2016 poll) and 82 percent of Vermont gun owners (Castleton 2013 poll). We need to make Vermont as safe as possible – for its children, its women and its families.

Increase in minimum wage

This past week, the Senate passed an increase in the Minimum Wage to $15 per hour over six years. We chose to leave the tipped wage at 50 percent of the minimum wage. And, we chose to increase the child care subsidy to hold harmless those families impacted negatively by the increase to their wages.

Two major obstacles to continued economic growth in Vermont are weak consumer demand and growing income inequality – and it is my hope that by raising the minimum wage we will reduce stress on Vermont’s working families and they can earn enough to live sustainably.

Growing income inequality in Vermont is a major challenge. Low wage workers have seen only stagnant wage growth – as their wages have increased by 10 percent since 1979. In contrast, high wage workers have seen their wages increase over 49 percent in the same period. Vermont’s minimum wage is still considerably lower than our livable wage, our basic needs wage. In enacting the minimum wage, President Roosevelt meant that it would be the minimum amount people needed to live on. Windsor County has the second highest housing cost in Vermont. On average, you’d have to earn $20.33 an hour (our current minimum wage is $10.50 an hour) to afford a 2-bedroom apartment in Windsor County.

To help Vermonters earn a sustainable wage, to undo decades of damage to low income workers and to help alleviate the burden public assistance places on our state budget and resources I voted to support increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2024. We heard the challenge businesses face, and chose a six-year path instead of four-year one. It is estimated that over 65,500 jobs will be positively impacted and over 2,225 jobs negatively impacted. Vermont will see income gains of $173 million and will see additional state revenues of $20 million. Many of my colleagues value giving people a ‘hand up’ and not a ‘hand out.’ Increasing wages is one of the most effective ways to give people a ‘hand up’ and improve the quality of life for Vermonters and Vermont families.

I appreciate hearing from you. I can be reached by email: aclarkson@leg.state.vt.us or by phone at the Statehouse, Tuesday through Friday, at 802-828-2228 or at home, Saturday through Monday at 802-457-4627. To get more information on the Vermont legislature, and the bills that have been proposed and passed, click here.

Alison Clarkson is a Democratic state senator representing Windsor County. She lives in Woodstock.