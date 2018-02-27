Weston Town Meeting warning for March 6, 2018

Below is the warning for the Weston Town Meeting to be held at the Weston Playhouse, 12 Park St. on the Green in Weston.

The legal voters (The legal voters of the Town of Weston are further notified that voter qualification, registration and absentee voting shall be as provided in Title 17 Chapters 43 and 51, Vermont Statutes Annotated.) of the Town of Weston, in the County of Windsor and State of Vermont, are hereby notified and warned to meet in the Weston Playhouse in Weston, Vermont on Tuesday, the 6th day of March 2018, at 9:00 A.M. to act on the following Articles:

ARTICLE 1: To elect a Moderator for a one-year term.

ARTICLE 2: To elect a Town Clerk for a one-year term.

ARTICLE 3: To elect a Town Treasurer for a one-year term.

ARTICLE 4: To elect the following Town Officers as required by law:

One Selectperson to a three-year term

One Selectperson to a two-year term

One Lister to a three one -year term

-year term One Lister to a three-year term Vacant

A Town Constable to a one-year term

Collector of Delinquent Taxes to a one-year term

One School Board Director to the Mt. Town Regional School Board. One -year term or until expiration

Town Grand Juror to a one-year term

Town Agent to a one-year term

One Library Trustee to a five-year term

One Trustee of Public Funds to a three-year term

One Cemetery Commissioner for a five-year term

One Cemetery Commissioner for a one-year term

ARTICLE 5: To see if the Town will appropriate the following sums totaling $96,945 to the following organizations that included financial information with their request.

Organization 2016 Actual Request 2016 Voter Approved 2017 Actual Request 2017 Voter Approved 2018 Actual Request 2018 Actual Budget Cold Spring Park – WCA $5,000 $5,000 $5,000 $5,000 $9,500 $9,500 Farrar Park Association $5,000 $5,000 $10,000 $10,000 $9,500 $9,500 Weston Cemetery Commission* $500 $8,300 $500 9,825* $10,005 $10,005 Weston Recreation Club $13,000 $13,000 $13,000 $13,000 $13,000 $13,000 Weston Volunteer Fire Department $36,525 $36,525 $26,225 $26,225 $27,850 $27,850 Wilder Memorial Library $12,600 $12,600 $14,585 $14,585 $15,000 $15,000 Subtotal of Organizations located in Weston $72,625 $80,425 $69,310 $78,635 $84,855 $84,855 Organization 2016 Actual Request 2016 Voter Approved 2017 Actual Request 2017 Voter Approved 2018 Actual Request 2018 Actual Budget GNAT-TV $2,000 $2,000 $2,000 $500 $2,000 $500 SEVCA -Southeastern Vermont Community Action, Inc. $630 $630 $630 $630 $630 $630 Flood Brook Athletic Association $2,000 $2,000 $2,000 $2,000 $2,000 $2,000 Green-Up Vermont $50 $50 $50 $50 $50 $50 The Collaborative $750 $750 $1,000 $1,000 $750 $750 Neighborhood Connections $2,000 $3,000 $3,000 $3,000 $3,000 $3,000 Vermont Assn for the Blind & Visually Impaired $100 $100 $100 $100 $100 $100 Vermont Center for Independent Living $230 $230 $230 $230 $230 $230 West River Sports Association $990 $990 $0 $0 $0 $0 Health Care & Rehabilitation Services (HCRS) $630 $630 $630 $630 $630 $630 Visiting Nurse Hospice for VT & NH $2,350 $2,350 $2,350 $2,350 $2,350 $2,350 The Current – Connecticut River Transit, Inc. $250 $250 $250 $250 $250 $250 Council on Aging – Senior Solutions $1,600 $1,600 $1,600 $1,600 $1,600 $1,600 Subtotal of Other Organizations $13,580 $14,580 $13,840 $12,340 $13,590 $12,090 Total of Weston & Other Organizations $86,205 $95,005 $83,150 $90,975 $98,445 $96,945

* Vermont Statute V.S.A. Title 18 §5361 A town may vote sums of money necessary for purchasing, holding, and keeping in repair suitable grounds and other conveniences for burying the dead. The selectmen may make necessary regulations concerning public burial grounds and for fencing and keeping the same in order.

ARTICLE 6: To see if the Town will appropriate the following sums to the following organizations that did not include financial information with their request. (Total amount is included in Town General budget.)

Organization 2016 Actual Request 2016 Voter Approved 2017 Actual Request 2017 Voter Approved 2018 Actual Request 2018 Actual Budget Londonderry Rescue Squad $3,000 $3,000 $3,000 $3,000 $3,000 $3,000 Mountain Valley Medical Clinic $4,052 $4,052 $0 $0 $2,500 $2,500 Windsor County Youth Services $600 $600 $600 $600 $600 $600 Subtotal of other Organizations $7,652 $7,652 $3,600 $3,600 $6,100 $6,100 Total of All Organizations $93,857 $102,657 $86,750 $94,575 $104,545 $103,045

ARTICLE 7: To see if the Town will appropriate $1,698 to SeVEDS as requested. (No Financials) (Not included in Town Budget.)

ARTICLE 8: To see if the Town will appropriate $500 to the Women’s Freedom Center as requested. (No Financials) (Not included in Town Budget):

ARTICLE 9: To see if the Town will approve the following resolution, received by petition January 18, 2018:

WHEREAS extreme and erratic temperatures, increasingly severe storms, flooding, a rise in tick-borne diseases, and threats to farmers and maple sugar makers clearly demonstrate that climate change is one of the most urgent problems facing our state, nation, and the world and

WHEREAS the State of Vermont has a goal in the Comprehensive Energy Plan to achieve 90% of its energy from renewable sources by 2050, yet is making insufficient progress towards achieving that goal;

Now, therefore, be it resolved:

1. That the Town urges the State of Vermont to:

a. Halt any new or expanded fossil fuel infrastructure, including but not limited to energy pipelines;

b. Firmly commit to at least 90% renewable energy for all people in Vermont, with firm interim deadlines, and,

c. Ensure that the transition to renewable energy is fair and equitable for all residents, with no harm to low-income people, people of color, or rural communities.

2. That the Town will do our part to meet these demands by committing to efforts such as:

a. Protecting town lands from fossil fuel infrastructure, denying easements or agreements for any pipelines crossing town lands;

b. Enlisting state support in weatherizing town buildings and installing alternative energy; such as roof–top solar, to town structures;

c. Other initiatives to improve the quality of life while helping to reduce overall use of energy.

ARTICLE 10: Shall the town provide notice to all registered voters at least 30 days prior to the annual meeting by postcard that the annual report is available for pickup at the Town Office. In any case, one copy of the town report will be mailed to each household at least ten days prior to annual meeting pursuant to 24 V.S.A. Section 1682(a2).

ARTICLE 11: To see if the town will appropriate $90,000. For the Bridge Repair Fund. (Included in town Highway Budget)

ARTICLE 12: To see if the town will appropriate $85,000 for the Highway Equipment Replacement Reserve Fund. (Included in town Highway Budget)

ARTICLE 13: To see if the town will appropriate $25,000 Highway Maintenance Fund. (for paving) (Included in town Highway Budget)

ARTICLE 14: To see if the town will appropriate $35,000 to the Fire Apparatus Replacement Reserve Fund. (Included in town General Budget)

ARTICLE 15: To see if the town will appropriate $3,500 for the Town Annex Paint Reserve Fund. (Included in town General Budget)

ARTICLE 16: To see if the town will appropriate $5,000 to the Space Planning and Management Fund. (Included in town General Budget)

ARTICLE 17: Shall the town set the annual compensation for the Selectboard at $2,500 each for the calendar year January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018. (Included in town General Budget)

ARTICLE 18: To see if the Town will set the Annual Salary for the Town Treasurer at $23,260 for the calendar year January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018. (Included in Town General Budget.)

ARTICLE 19: To see if the town will set the Annual Salary for the Town Clerk at $17,820 for the calendar year January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018. (Included in Town General Budget.)

ARTICLE 20: To see if the Town will vote to have the Town Clerk/Town Treasurer collect current taxes due on or before Tuesday, October 9, 2018.

ARTICLE 21: Shall the voters authorize total General Fund expenditure for operating expenses of $495,866 of which $298,602 shall be raised by taxes and $125,890 by non-tax revenues, offset by a prior year surplus of $71,374.

ARTICLE 22: Shall the voters authorize total Highway Fund expenditure of $831,329 of which $639,301 shall be raised by taxes and $70,270 by non-tax revenues, offset by a prior year surplus of $121,758.

ARTICLE 23: To transact any other non-binding business proper to come before said meeting, not acted upon in the preceding articles.

Polls Open from 8:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Dated at Weston, Vermont

January 30, 2018

WESTON SELECTBOARD

Denis Benson, Chair

Jim Linville, Vice Chair

Ann Fuji’i, Secretary

Bruce Downer

Charles Goodwin

Kim Seymour, Town Clerk/Treasurer