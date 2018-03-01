Cavendish Town Meeting Warning for March 5 & 6, 2018

Below is the warning for the annual town meeting for the Town of Cavendish on Monday March 5 and Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at Cavendish Elementary School, 573 Main St. Proctorsville.

The legal voters of the Town of Cavendish, in the County of Windsor, are hereby notified and warned to meet at the Cavendish Town Elementary School in Proctorsville, Vermont at seven (7:00) o’clock Monday evening the fifth (5th) day of March 2018 and at ten (10:00) o’clock in the forenoon on Tuesday the sixth (6th) day of March 2018 to transact the following business:

Tuesday, March 6, 2018

By Australian Ballot

The polls open at Ten (10:00) o’clock AM and close at Seven (7:00) o’clock PM

Article 1: To elect Town Officers for the ensuing year [by Australian Ballot]

Monday, March 5, 2018 at Seven (7:00) o’clock PM

[Town Meeting Conducted First Followed By Town School Meeting]

Article 2: To see if the voters will accept the 2017 Town Report.

Article 3: To see if the town will vote to collect all taxes on Real and Personal Property, for which it has statutory taxing authority, in installments. Taxes collected by the Town are to be paid to the treasurer on August 15th, November 15th, February 15thand May 15th with interest of one (1) percent per month added to any tax principal balances due and not paid by the quarterly due date. The final due date

for all tax principal balances is the 15th day of June after which they shall become delinquent and are subject to an eight (8) percent penalty in addition to the interest. If a payment due date falls upon a day that the treasurer’s office is officially closed, payments then due will be accepted without penalty or interest added if received by 4:30 PM the next business day. Amounts allocated to current year taxes under the State of Vermont’s Homestead Property Tax Income Sensitivity Program shall be applied to the taxpayers’ property tax installments pro rata (total adjustment divided equally between all quarterly installments) in accordance with 32 V.S.A. § 6066a(f)(1).

Article 4: To see if the legal voters of the Town of Cavendish will vote to dissolve the position of Town Constable as proposed by the Board of Selectmen.

Article 5: To see if the legal voters of the Town of Cavendish will approve the amount of $796.00, a Town surplus realized from Fiscal Year 2017-2018, to be used to help offset Town expenses for FY 2018-2019.

Article 6: Will the voters adopt the Fiscal Year 2018-2019 Town Budget as proposed by the selectmen.

Article 7: Will the voters authorize the Board of Selectmen to set a tax rate sufficient to support the Fiscal Year 2018-2019 Budget as well as the veterans’ exemptions and the local agreement shortfall.

Article 8: To transact any other business legal and proper when met.

Dated at Cavendish, State of Vermont this 30th day of January, 2018.

Robert W. Glidden

Mark Huntley

Michael J. Ripley

George Timko

Received for the Record January 31 st, 2018 at 9:00 A.M.

Attest: Town Clerk

Diane M. McNamara