Chester Select Board agenda for March 7, 2018

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 7 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1.Reorganization of the board

2. Approval of Minutes from the Feb. 21, 2018 Select Board Meeting

3. Citizen Comments

4. Old Business

5. Sale on the Green Request; Chester Rotary Club

5. Salvage Yard Ordinance Discussion with Town Attorney; Jim Carroll

7. Budget Committee Discussion with Town Attorney; Jim Carroll

8. Zoning Administrator Position as Outlined by State Statute; Jim Carroll

9. Update Yosemite Firehouse Progress; Jim Carroll

10. Appointments to Town Positions

11. Sign New AT&T Tower Lease (pending final documents)

12. Liquor Licenses: First Class – Heritage Deli; Second Class – Jiffy Mart, Lisai’s

13. New Business for Next Agenda

14. Executive Session: Interview Candidates for Planning Commission and DRB

8:45 p.m. Naomi Johnson; Planning

9:00 p.m. Carla Westine; DRB

9:15 p.m. Gary Coger; DRB

9:30 p.m. Mark Curran; DRB alternate

15. Adjourn