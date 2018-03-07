Workshop on using Google to promote your business

Join Kim Dixon of Insights Marketing Solutions for a free workshop on how Google can help your business. The Using Google to Promote Your Business workshop will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, March 13 at Newsbank Conference Center, 352 Main St. in Chester.

The presentation starts with an introduction to Google My Business, a free tool to manage business information across Google. Next, Dixon will teach the basics of how customers find businesses online and how to promote an online presence with methods like search engine optimization and online advertising.

In addition to the Google presentation from noon to 1 p.m., there will be a discussion on email marketing with Constant Contact.

The workshops are free but registration is preferred as space is limited. To register, click here.

For more information call, 802-882-8191 or visit insights-llc.com.