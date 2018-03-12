Arts events: March 17 through March 18, 2018

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

March 17: Cabin Fever Radio Follies of 2018 in Walpole

The Walpole Players will go “on air” at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 17, in the Helen Miller Theater at the Walpole Town Hall, 135 School St. Walpole, N.H., presenting “Cabin Fever Radio Follies of 2018.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. Audience members may bring their own dinners, snacks, and beverages. Round tables for eight will be provided.

To purchase tickets, reserve a table or for more information, call Joan Ireland at 603-499-1027. Leave a message with your name and phone number. Ticket prices are $10 per person and are available for purchase – along with table reservations – at Joanie Joan’s Baked Goods Company at 14 Westminster St., Walpole.

March 17: John and Ida Mae Specker perform at Jake’s

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the fiddle team of John Specker and his daughter Ida Mae from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 17 at Jake’s Tavern at 5700 Vermont Route 100 in Londonderry. There is no admission fee.

March 18: Peace Choir sings at Chester’s Stone Church

Music from a 20th century Hildegard von Bingen chant to Beatles tunes mark the vernal equinox at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 18 at the First Universalist Parish, 211 North St. in Chester’s Stone Village.

The concert is free.

Conducted by music director Julane Deene, an interfaith Peace Choir performs anthems and chants interspersed with readings, poetry, and reflections celebrating the return of spring and new beginnings.

Choir members from Chester, Springfield, Andover, Weston, Grafton, Bellows Falls and Claremont, N.H., initially gathered to sing for peace at a New Year’s Eve Vespers service.

The First Universalist Parish welcomes families to join this musical celebration of spring. Childcare will be provided.

March 18: Evans’ blues Raises the Roof

On March 18, Proctorsville’s Raise the Roof Concerts hosts vocalist Samirah Evans, keyboard player Eugene Uman and acoustic bass player Dave Picchi. The group performs jazz and blues.

The concert will be held on Sunday, March 18 at 4 p.m. at Gethsemane Church at 89 Depot St. in Proctorsville. Admission is $10 at the door. For more information click here.