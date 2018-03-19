S. Windsor/Windham waste district to sell composters, pails

The Southern Windsor/Windham Counties Solid Waste District, ​which covers Andover Baltimore, Cavendish, Chester, Grafton, Athens, Ludlow, Plymouth, ​Reading, Rockingham, Springfield, Weathersfield, West Windsor and Windsor, is selling Soil Saver backyard composters for $50 each.

The 100 percent recycled plastic composter is 28 inches wide by 28 inches deep by 32 inches high. It also comes with a 10-year manufacturer’s guarantee.

The solid waste district also sells Sure-Close food scrap pails for $5 each. To order either the bin or the pail or both, call 802-674-9235 for an order form or download one by clicking here. Orders are due by Friday, April 13 and may be picked up at the Springfield Transfer Station on or after Saturday, April 28.

If you attend a backyard composting workshop, you can buy one at the workshop for $35, with additional ones costing $50. The 45-minute presentation will be followed by a question- and-answer period. To sign up, call 674-9235 or email mobrien@swcrpc.org.

The workshops will be held at 6 p.m. on the following Thursdays: