Andover Select Board agenda for March 26, 2018

The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet immediately following the Board of Abatement meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 26. The meeting will be held at Town Offices, 956 Andover Road. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from March 12th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report

6. New Business: A. Review 3rd quarter (of the fiscal year) budget results; B. Discuss new accounting consultant info.

7. Review and Act on Financial Orders.

8. Correspondence.

9. Adjourn.

REMINDERS: Next Select Board Meeting, 04/09/2018 at 6:30 p.m.