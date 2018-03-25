UPDATE: I-91 Rockingham Bridge construction

The Vermont Agency of Transportation is replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for the week of March 26, 2018.

I-91 NORTHBOUND & SOUTHBOUND ARE REDUCED TO ONE LANE WITHIN THE CONSTRUCTION ZONE.

I-91 NORTHBOUND MOTORISTS SHOULD BE AWARE OF MERGING RAMP TRAFFIC ENTERING THE ROADWAY! PLEASE USE CAUTION!

Northbound bridge activities:

Monday thru Friday – Daytime:

  • Continue work on Pier 1 cap
  • Begin backfilling Pier 2 shaft
  • Continue work on Pier 3 – prep for tier 2
  • Mobilize crane from Abutment 2 to Abutment 1
  • Mobilize crane from Pier 1 to Abutment 2
  • Begin work on Abutment 2 footings
  • Limited truck traffic on Golden Hill Road

