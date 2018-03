UPDATE: I-91 Rockingham Bridge construction

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

The Vermont Agency of Transportation is replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for the week of March 26, 2018.

I-91 NORTHBOUND MOTORISTS SHOULD BE AWARE OF MERGING RAMP TRAFFIC ENTERING THE ROADWAY! PLEASE USE CAUTION!

Northbound bridge activities:

Monday thru Friday – Daytime:

Continue work on Pier 1 cap

Begin backfilling Pier 2 shaft

Continue work on Pier 3 – prep for tier 2

Mobilize crane from Abutment 2 to Abutment 1

Mobilize crane from Pier 1 to Abutment 2

Begin work on Abutment 2 footings

Limited truck traffic on Golden Hill Road

Find updates/changes at: http://countonitinc.com/rockingham-vt-bridges-91/

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Rockingham-Bridges-595422213984445/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/roadconstructvt #91rockbridges

Live Traffic Cameras: http://asti-traffic.com/tcm/default.aspx?id=c2a64a32-8015-48de-b622-122dd0bd7084