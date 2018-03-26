Someone broke into the Belmont General Store in Mt. Holly around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, according to Vermont State Police, who were called to the store around 7 a.m. on Monday.

Following an investigation, police said that the perpetrator is a male, who smashed the front door glass to enter the store. He then made off with “several items valued at over $1,000,” police say.

According to a post on the Facebook page of the Mt. Holly store, the items were cigarettes.

Along with a photo of the smashed-in glass front door, the owners of the store posted: “The store was broken into last night. All of our cigarettes were stolen. If you are offered cigarettes for cheap and let me know who it was and that leads to an arrest/conviction for the robbery I will give you free food from the deli for a month!”

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the State Police in Rutland at (802)773-9101.