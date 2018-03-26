Community events: March 29 through April 4, 2018

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

March 29: Local artists talk following film on their work

A film and discussion, celebrates the artistic endeavors of seven Windham County women through a screening of The Creative Spirit, followed by a discussion with four of the artists on at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 29 at the Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls.

The film, created by Kim Grall, showcases the artists in their studios as they share a perspective on why and how they do what they do. Featured artists include: silver jeweler Jeanne Bennett; landscape painter Nancy Calicchio; gourd artist Kim Grall; encaustics artist Colleen Grout; weaver Dena Gartenstein Moses; potter Fiona Morehouse; and fiber artist Rachael Shaw.

Shaw, Moses, Grout and Grall will be on hand to show and discuss their work.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 802-463-4270, visit rockinghamlibrary.org, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or stop by the library.

March 31: National Trails Day early registration deadline nears

Celebrate National Trails Day on Saturday, June 2 by participating in the West River Trail Run. Early registration ends on March 31. The 11-mile individual fee is $35, the three-leg relay fee is $75, and the 5k fee is $25. Participants receive goodie bags filled with local products, free entrance day pass for Jamaica State Park along with music and food.

The run follows an 11-mile course beginning in South Londonderry, and finishing in Jamaica State Park. The race begins at 9 a.m. at the South Londonderry Depot at 34 West River St. In addition to the race there is a family-friendly 5k run/walk beginning and ending in Jamaica State Park, which begins at 10 a.m.

This race supports The Collaborative, a local non-profit committed to creating a culture of substance free youth. For more information, to register or if you are interested in sponsoring the event, visit www.thecollaborative.us/westrivertrailrun.

April 2: Misty Valley starts young adult book club

Misty Valley Books launches a young adult book club. The first meeting is at 4 p.m. Monday, April 2 at the store on the Green in Chester. The group will discuss The Serpent King by Jeff Zentner. Those who purchase the book from Misty Valley receive a 10 percent discount. For more information, contact Anna at annab@phoenixbooks.biz.

April 3: Poetry Open Mic at Rock Library

The Rockingham Library hosts a Poetry Open Mic at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3 at 35 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls. Read an original piece of poetry or a favorite poem. All ages are invited to participate. The public is welcome to join the audience.

Readers should come prepared to read up to five poems. To begin, each person will read one poem. Depending on the number of participants, a second, third, fourth and even fifth round of reading will follow.

This event is free. For more information, visit rockinghamlibrary.org, or call 802-463-4270.

April 4: Prom shopping at Chester-Andover Family Center

The Chester-Andover Family Center is opening up its doors for area teens to shop for their prom outfits.

From 3 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, April 4, the center is open for prom shopping. There is a large selection of prom wear for girls and boys, including more than 100 dresses, suits and tuxedos for a suggested donation of $20. The clothing is either new or in like-new condition. Also available will be accessories such as shoes, shirts, ties, handbags and jewelry. The Chester-Andover Family Center is located at 908 Vermont 103S in Chester.

Teen shoppers can enter a free raffle to win prom flowers or manicure gift certificates donated by local businesses.

Follow CAFC on Facebook or call 802-875-3236 for more information.

April 4: Springfield Library hosts mystery writer Archer Mayor

The Friends of the Springfield Town Library welcomes Archer Mayor, author of the Vermont-based crime fiction series featuring Det. Joe Gunther, for a conversation at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 4 at the First Congregational Church at 77 Main St. in Springfield.

The program follows the Friends annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. and is free, accessible to people with disabilities, and open to the public.

Mayor has written 28 bestselling Joe Gunther novels, and over the past 30 years, he has worked as a firefighter/EMT, a police officer and a death investigator for Vermont’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

In his latest book, Trace, the Vermont Bureau of Investigation has been pulled onto three cases at the same time; meanwhile, VBI head Joe Gunther has to take time off to care for his ailing mother.

Contact the Springfield Town Library at 802-885-3108 or stlas@vermontel.net for more information.