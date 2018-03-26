Easter events: March 28 through April 1, 2018

March 28: St. Luke’s Church Seder Meal

St. Luke’s Church, 313 Main St. in Chester, celebrates a traditional Seder Meal at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 28 in Willard Hall.

The evening’s service, the Haggadah, includes songs, readings and responses, along with explanations of the various symbolic foods that tell the Exodus story. Following will be the traditional meal of roast lamb and goat, chicken, potatoes, vegetables, tossed salad, macaroons and meringue cookies.

This is a family event. Reservations are advised and can be made by calling the Watterses at 802-875-2114. A freewill offering will be collected to support Kids4Peace. Learn more on the church website: www.stlukesepiscopalvt.org.

March 30, April 1: Good Friday, Easter worship services in Londonderry

The Second Congregational Church in Londonderry, at 2051 N. Main St., Vermont Route 11, invites the public to their Holy Week and Easter Services.

On Good Friday, March 30, there will a service at 7 a.m. at the Second Congregational Church. On Easter Sunday, April 1, the Sunrise Service will be at 6:30 a.m. at 1005 Landgrove Road.

Easter Worship is at Second Congregational at 9:30 a.m. followed by the annual Easter Egg Hunt in the Sanctuary. And on Easter Sunday everyone is invited to decorate the cross on the lawn of the church with a flower as a sign and celebration of the Resurrection. For questions, call the church office at 802-824-6453.