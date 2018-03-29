30 contestants vie for LEGO awards in Chester
Shawn Cunningham | Mar 29, 2018 | Comments 0
Thirty entrants, from 11 Vermont and two New Hampshire towns competed in St. Luke’s Episcopal Church’s annual LEGO Contest at the NewsBank conference on Saturday March 17.
The young engineers created some fabulous constructions that were judged by Chester residents David Carey, Doug Edson and Everett Mosher, Andrew Pennell of Rockingham and Gurion Lake of Brookfield, who wrote personal comments on each contestant’s title card to let them know what judges found most appealing or impressive.
Entries were judged in pre-K through 7th grade and themes ranged from a boathouse to a treehouse, and from an amusement park to a 6-foot 4-inch clock tower.
The following awards were given to participants:
Pre-kindergarten
First: The Jack House by Alexander Taylor of Chester*
Second: Sharker by Emerson Kennedy of Chester
Kindergarten
First: Flying Warrior by Parker Nissenbaum of Perkinsville
Second: Lego Levi by Levi Taylor of Stratton Mountain
First Grade
First: Baby’s Cave by Shyloh and Sawyer Ouellette of Peru
Second: Ninjago Lair by Quincy Kennedy of Chester
Second Grade
First: Lego Island Amusement Park by Victoria Turco of Springfield
Second: Bryce’s Creation by Bryce Taylor of Stratton Mountain
Third Grade
First: The Best Skating Rink by Michelle Klepp of Baltimore
Second: Boathouse by Liam Heybyrne of Chester
Fourth Grade
First: Oil Base 5 by Gabe Winther of Putney
Second: Ski Resort by Niah Doran of Chester
Fifth Grade
First: Clock Tower by Colton Gaudette of Springfield
Second: The Pet Village by Morgan Studin of Chester
Sixth Grade
First: P.T.C. Headquarters 2.0 by Gabriel Trivino of Springfield
Seventh Grade
First: Lego City Fire Station by Joe Gomez of Springfield
Second: S.W.A.T. Team by Joel Anders of Charlestown, N.H.
Family
First: Palace Party by the Lake Family of Brookfield
Second: A House That’s Also Haunted by the Reineman-Howard Family of Windsor
Special Awards
First to Enter: third grader Michelle Klepp of Baltimore
Motorized: The Clock Tower by fifth grader Colton Gaudette of Springfield
Most Vermont: Ski Resort by fourth grader Niah Doran of Chester
Best in Show: Oil Base 5 by fourth grader Gabe Winther of Putney
Creators’ Choice: Lego City Fire Station by seventh grader Joe Gomez of Springfield. This award was voted the show’s favorite by the contestants themselves.
Three of the 2018 exhibits – The Jack House, Clock Tower and A House That’s Also Haunted – will be on display at Chester’s Whiting Library until late April.
Proceeds from the contest are donated to the Children’s Section at Chester’s Whiting Library. To receive email notice next year about the 2019 contest, please contact Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.