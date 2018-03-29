30 contestants vie for LEGO awards in Chester

Thirty entrants, from 11 Vermont and two New Hampshire towns competed in St. Luke’s Episcopal Church’s annual LEGO Contest at the NewsBank conference on Saturday March 17.

The young engineers created some fabulous constructions that were judged by Chester residents David Carey, Doug Edson and Everett Mosher, Andrew Pennell of Rockingham and Gurion Lake of Brookfield, who wrote personal comments on each contestant’s title card to let them know what judges found most appealing or impressive.

Entries were judged in pre-K through 7th grade and themes ranged from a boathouse to a treehouse, and from an amusement park to a 6-foot 4-inch clock tower.

The following awards were given to participants:

Pre-kindergarten

First: The Jack House by Alexander Taylor of Chester*

Second: Sharker by Emerson Kennedy of Chester

Kindergarten

First: Flying Warrior by Parker Nissenbaum of Perkinsville

Second: Lego Levi by Levi Taylor of Stratton Mountain

First Grade

First: Baby’s Cave by Shyloh and Sawyer Ouellette of Peru

Second: Ninjago Lair by Quincy Kennedy of Chester

Second Grade

First: Lego Island Amusement Park by Victoria Turco of Springfield

Second: Bryce’s Creation by Bryce Taylor of Stratton Mountain

Third Grade

First: The Best Skating Rink by Michelle Klepp of Baltimore

Second: Boathouse by Liam Heybyrne of Chester

Fourth Grade

First: Oil Base 5 by Gabe Winther of Putney

Second: Ski Resort by Niah Doran of Chester

Fifth Grade

First: Clock Tower by Colton Gaudette of Springfield

Second: The Pet Village by Morgan Studin of Chester

Sixth Grade

First: P.T.C. Headquarters 2.0 by Gabriel Trivino of Springfield

Seventh Grade

First: Lego City Fire Station by Joe Gomez of Springfield

Second: S.W.A.T. Team by Joel Anders of Charlestown, N.H.

Family

First: Palace Party by the Lake Family of Brookfield

Second: A House That’s Also Haunted by the Reineman-Howard Family of Windsor

Special Awards

First to Enter: third grader Michelle Klepp of Baltimore

Motorized: The Clock Tower by fifth grader Colton Gaudette of Springfield

Most Vermont: Ski Resort by fourth grader Niah Doran of Chester

Best in Show: Oil Base 5 by fourth grader Gabe Winther of Putney

Creators’ Choice: Lego City Fire Station by seventh grader Joe Gomez of Springfield. This award was voted the show’s favorite by the contestants themselves.

Three of the 2018 exhibits – The Jack House, Clock Tower and A House That’s Also Haunted – will be on display at Chester’s Whiting Library until late April.

Proceeds from the contest are donated to the Children’s Section at Chester’s Whiting Library. To receive email notice next year about the 2019 contest, please contact Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net.