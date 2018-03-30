Chester Select Board agenda for April 4, 2018

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 4 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. in Chester. Below is its agenda.

1. Approval of Minutes from the March 15, 2018 Special Selectboard Meeting and March 15, 2018 Executive Session and March 21, 2018 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen’s Comments

3. Salvage Yard Ordinance Discussion with Town Attorney; Jim Carroll

4. Budget Committee Discussion with Town Attorney; Jim Carroll

5. Zoning Administrator Position as Outlined by State Statute; Jim Carroll

6. Update on Yosemite Firehouse Progress; Jim Carroll

7. Sign Purchase and Sale Agreement with Sandri; Jim Carroll

8. First Class Liquor License – Stone Hearth Inn

9. Entertainment Permit – Stone Hearth Inn

10. Green Mountain Unified School District Director Appointment

11. Sign Local Emergency Operations Plan

12. New Business for Next Agenda

13. Adjourn