GMUSD Vision Committee agenda for April 9, 2018
The Vision Committee and Finance Committee of the Green Mountain Unified School District will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 9, 2018, at Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 Main St. in Chester. Below is its agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER
a. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL of AGENDA
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES
a. Finance Committee: January 17, 2018
b. Vision Committee: March 26, 2018
c. Vision Committee: April 2, 2018
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS
V. OLD BUSINESS
a. Visions Committee Update
i. Review Work of Visions Committee
VI. NEW BUSINESS:
a. Review Budget
VII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA ITEMS
a. GMUSD Finance Committee: April 10, 2018, 5 PM @ CAES (tentative)
b. Vision Committee: April 16, 2018, 5:30 PM @ CAES
VI. ADJOURNMENT
VISION COMMITTEE MEMBERS: Deb Brown, Kate Lamphere, Erin Lamson, Marilyn Mahusky (Chair), Doug McBride. OTHER MEMBERS: Michael Eppolito, Meg Powden, Katherine Fogg, Thomas Ferenc, Michael Ripley, George Thomson
FINANCE COMMITTEE MEMBERS: Deb Brown, Joe Fromberger, Marilyn Mahusky (Chair), Tonya Fleming. OTHER MEMBERS: Cheryl Hammond, Meg Powden
