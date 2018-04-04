GMUSD Vision Committee agenda for April 9, 2018

| Apr 04, 2018 | Comments 0

The Vision Committee and Finance Committee of the Green Mountain Unified School District will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 9, 2018, at Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 Main St. in Chester. Below is its agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER

a. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL of AGENDA

III. APPROVAL OF  MINUTES

a. Finance Committee: January 17, 2018

b. Vision Committee: March 26, 2018

c. Vision Committee: April 2, 2018

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS

V. OLD BUSINESS

a. Visions Committee Update

i. Review Work of Visions Committee

VI. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Review Budget

VII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA ITEMS

a. GMUSD Finance Committee: April 10, 2018, 5 PM @ CAES (tentative)

b. Vision Committee: April 16, 2018, 5:30 PM @ CAES

VI. ADJOURNMENT

VISION COMMITTEE MEMBERS:  Deb Brown, Kate Lamphere, Erin Lamson, Marilyn Mahusky (Chair), Doug McBride. OTHER MEMBERS: Michael Eppolito, Meg Powden, Katherine Fogg, Thomas Ferenc, Michael Ripley, George Thomson

FINANCE COMMITTEE MEMBERS: Deb Brown, Joe Fromberger, Marilyn Mahusky (Chair), Tonya Fleming. OTHER MEMBERS: Cheryl Hammond, Meg Powden

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Education NewsTwo Rivers Supervisory Union agenda

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.