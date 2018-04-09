A rich, chocolatey treat to satisfy that craving
The Yankee Chef | Apr 09, 2018 | Comments 0
By Jim Bailey
I t’s hard to believe I have never used dried cherries before in fudge; time to make up for lost time!
Using the remains of an opened can of evaporated skim milk made this a no-fail fudge. I wish I could tell you to lower the sugar content in this, but I tried and it just wasn’t as good as it should have been.
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 cup evaporated skim milk *
1 1/2 cups mini marshmallows
3/4 cup dark chocolate chips
2/3 cup dried cherries, cranberries or craisans
1 teaspoon vanilla
In a medium saucepan, add sugar and milk.
Bring to a boil over medium high heat while frequently stirring. Boil for 3 minutes, then add the marshmallows, chocolate and vanilla, stirring well while still on burner.
Continue stirring and cooking for an additional minute.
Remove from burner and immediately pour into an 8-inch square pan.
Set aside at room temperature to cool completely.
* I only used skim evaporated milk because for some reason it has such a superior flavor than whole milk in fudge.
About the Author: Jim Bailey is a third generation Yankee Chef, New England food historian and newspaper columnist. His first cookbook, simply titled The Yankee Chef, has been published. He welcomes all feedback, questions or comments at theyankeechef@aol.com.
