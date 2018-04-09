A rich, chocolatey treat to satisfy that craving



I t’s hard to believe I have never used dried cherries before in fudge; time to make up for lost time!

Using the remains of an opened can of evaporated skim milk made this a no-fail fudge. I wish I could tell you to lower the sugar content in this, but I tried and it just wasn’t as good as it should have been.

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 cup evaporated skim milk *

1 1/2 cups mini marshmallows

3/4 cup dark chocolate chips

2/3 cup dried cherries, cranberries or craisans

1 teaspoon vanilla

In a medium saucepan, add sugar and milk.

Bring to a boil over medium high heat while frequently stirring. Boil for 3 minutes, then add the marshmallows, chocolate and vanilla, stirring well while still on burner.

Continue stirring and cooking for an additional minute.

Remove from burner and immediately pour into an 8-inch square pan.

Set aside at room temperature to cool completely.

* I only used skim evaporated milk because for some reason it has such a superior flavor than whole milk in fudge.