The Vermont Agency of Transportation is replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for the week of March 26, 2018.

I-91 northbound bridge activities:

THURSDAY, APRIL 12, 2018 at 10:00am

ROLLING ROAD BLOCK:

Weather permitting, Northbound I-91 temporary rolling road block beginning at Exit 5 to allow for pot hole repairs on the bridge deck. NB Exit 6 on-ramp traffic will also be held. Motorists should expect to be held back for two intervals of approximately 20 minutes each. Motorists may want to seek alternate routes.

I-91 NORTHBOUND & SOUTHBOUND IS REDUCED TO ONE LANE WITH NO SHOULDERS WITHIN THE CONSTRUCTION ZONE.

I-91 NORTHBOUND MOTORISTS SHOULD BE AWARE OF MERGING RAMP TRAFFIC ENTERING THE ROADWAY! PLEASE USE CAUTION!

Find updates/changes at: http://countonitinc.com/rockingham-vt-bridges-91/

Live Traffic Cameras: http://asti-traffic.com/tcm/default.aspx?id=c2a64a32-8015-48de-b622-122dd0bd7084