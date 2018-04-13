To the editor: Principal Ferenc invites parents to Proficiency Based Education meeting

Dear Green Mountain Parents, Students and Guardians,

I am writing this letter to invite you to an informational presentation on Proficiency Based Education, to be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, 2018 in the Green Mountain Union High School’s Library Learning Commons.

We will open the meeting in the LLC with a brief overview of the sessions. Parents will have the opportunity to attend three small group presentations to learn more about the proficiency rollout at Green Mountain. The evening will end back in the LLC to complete feedback forms. This feedback will help direct our next steps.

Rotating Sessions:

1. What is PBE? Hosted by Keith Hill and Michele Farrar. This session will address the basics of Proficiency Based Education.

2. College and Flexible Pathways. Hosted by Pam O’Neil. This session will address the Vermont State Education Quality Standards and Act 77.

3. Report Cards/Transcripts/Recovering Proficiencies. Hosted by Ally Oswald. This session will address the reporting aspects of PBE.

4. Habits of Work/Essential Skills & Dispositions. Hosted by Mike Eppolito. This session will address the important skill set needed beyond the content standards.

Thank you and we look forward to you joining us on May 1, 2018.

Sincerely,

Tom Ferenc

Principal

GMUHS